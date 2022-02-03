Netflix film slate advert teases 86 new releases coming in 2022

Netflix has just released its brand new 2022 film slate.

The streaming service dropped the three-minute-long teaser on its social media accounts earlier today (3 February), which promises fans a whopping 86 different titles to look forward to this year.

The trailer is jam-packed with A-List features, from Jamie Foxx and Chris Hemsworth to Ryan Gosling and Lindsay Lohan’s long-awaited return to the screen.

Some of the biggest titles include the reboot of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, highly-anticipated Marilyn Monre biopic, Blonde, festive rom-com Falling for Christmas starring Lohan and Glee’s Chord Overstreet, and blockbuster sequel Knives Out 2.

