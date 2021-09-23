Hailee Steinfeld has been announced to play the role of Vi in Netflix’s League of Legends anime series, Arcane. Her previous voice acting roles include Spider-Gwen in Into the Spider-Verse and Anna Sasaki in Studio Ghibli’s When Marnie Was There. She will be joined by Katie Leung, Harry Lloyd, and Jason Spisak.

Little is known about the series, except that it is set before the time period the game takes place in. It will be aimed at a 14+ audience and “will deal with some more adult subject matter.”

Arcane is expected to release on Netflix this autumn.