Netflix has launched it’s first mobile games for Android.

Users can now download five Netflix games from the Google Play store which include Stranger Things: 1984 and Shooting Hoops.

A Netflix subscription is required to play with it having its own dedicated tab when using a mobile device.

The move is an attempt to gain and keep subscribers as the streaming wars rage on.

According to CNBC, Netflix executives hope to eventually be able to have various types of media intertwine.

