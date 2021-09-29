As part of its big push into the gaming industry, Netflix has acquired Night School Studio, the developer behind the upcoming Oxenfree 2.

“It’s a surreal honour to be the first games studio to join Netflix! Not only do we get to keep doing what we do, how we like to do it, but we get a front-row seat on the biggest entertainment platform in the world,” says founder and CCO Sean Krankel.

“The Netflix team has shown the utmost care for protecting our studio culture and creative vision. We’ll keep making Oxenfree 2. We’ll keep cooking up new game worlds.”