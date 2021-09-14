The open beta for Amazon’s upcoming MMO New World came to a close on 12 September and managed to achieve 140,000 concurrent players, despite it being a weekday. This made it the 5th most played Steam game on that day, only losing out to the likes of long established and popular games like PUBG and Dota 2.

During its run, New World was also the most watched game on Twitch, with over 700,000 viewers. This beat even Call of Duty: Warzone, which only managed 246,000 viewers. New World releases for PC on 28 September.