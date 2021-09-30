Despite only releasing on 28 September, New World, a new MMORPG from Amazon, has become the most played Steam game of 2021.

According to SteamDB, it peaked on launch day with 707,230 concurrent players, beating out other popular games like Terraria and the previous record holder Valheim.

Its immense popularity has led to many players not being able to actually play New World themselves, forced to wait in server queues. Amazon has since begun introducing new servers for players to join and is expanding the capacity for existing severs.