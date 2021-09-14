Fashionistas are flooding New York as the city hosts its first in-person Fashion Week since February 2020. The pandemic forced designers to do virtual presentations last year.

Attendees hailed the spectacle’s return as it kicked off on Wednesday.

“It definitely does feel like a big reunion to be back at New York Fashion Week because you don’t experience New York Fashion Week through online,” one person said. “You need to see the prints, you need to see the patterns.”

Most shows had half the number of attendees as before Covid and many international attendees were missing because of travel restrictions.