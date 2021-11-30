Fox Sports airs Philadelphia Eagles ‘emergency alert’ during NFL build-up

Fox Sports aired a mock “emergency alert” during their NFL build-up on Sunday, warning the fans of teams coming up against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The segment satirised the old school Emergency Alert System (EAS), with a voiceover suggesting that rival teams are “in big trouble” because the Eagles are “back big time”.

It also claimed Philadelphia are capable of “going to the Super Bowl”.

“This has been a Fox NFL emergency alert,” the promo ended.

The Eagles were later beaten 13-7 by the New York Giants after the package aired.

Sign up to our newsletters here.