EA has launched a brand new trailer for NHL 22, providing a first glimpse of the in-game action and confirming that it will launch on October 15th.

The footage shows off the visual overhaul that NHL 22 has received thanks to the fact it uses the Frostbite engine, which also powers titles such as FIFA and Battlefield.

While very few gameplay elements were included in the trailer, X-Factor abilities were heavily featured. These are special skills that certain star players can use and were first introduced in Madden 21 last year.