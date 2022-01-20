Niall Horan reacts to Twitter billboard about manifesting success

Niall Horan has reacted to the Twitter billboard about how he manifested his own success.

The social media company is currently running an ad campaign in which they share tweets from stars who manifested their success on Twitter before they became famous.

The company included the 28-year-old singer in the initiative, with billboards worldwide showcasing a tweet from 2010.

In response to a Twitter user who shared the photo of Horan’s billboard, he commented: “Heyyy”.

