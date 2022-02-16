Nick Cannon pines for ex-wife Mariah Carey in new song Alone

Nick Cannon has just released a new single called Alone, and it’s been revealed that it’s written about his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick, 41, was married to 52-year-old Mariah from 2008 until 2016, and the pair share two children together/

After their marriage, Nick had two kids with Brittany Bell, twins with Abby De La Rosa, a son with Alyssa Scott and is currently expecting his eighth child with Breana Tiesi.

A press release obtained by People states Nick’s new song is an "ode" to his ex-wife.

