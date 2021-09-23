The Bachelor star Nick Cummins swiftly saves a sheep stuck in a barbed-wire fence.

After spotting a distressed sheep bucking with its head stuck in the fence, the former Australian professional rugby player shared a clip of himself rushing to its rescue.

In the clip - which has accumulated close to five million views - Cummins attempts to calm the animal down before successfully and smoothly wrangling its head back through a gap in the wire.

Using all of his strength, the former athlete then lifts the large animal over the fence seeing the animal cheerfully run to freedom.