The upcoming crossover fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has announced Ren and Stimpy as part of the playable roster.

Rather than function as two separate characters, Ren and Stimpy will work together, with every one of their moves referencing a moment from their cartoon.

In the announcement post on the PlayStation Blog, project manager Joel Nyström talks about how The Ren & Stimpy Show was one of their favourite cartoons growing up and that everyone involved with the game wanted the duo to be included. The roster so far features a mixture of classic and more modern Nickelodeon characters.