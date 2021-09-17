Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will release in October

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will release on October 5th and will be updated with DLC characters according to developers Ludosity.

While the title will launch with some 20 characters in total, the crossover-fighting game will also see a raft of additional playable characters added over time.

This is a similar strategy used by Nintendo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

A road map detailing all of the upcoming DLC will be released shortly after launch, revealing which Nickelodeon faces will join the likes of Aang, SpongeBob SquarePants, and CatDog.

The game will launch on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.