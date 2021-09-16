Nicki Minaj has expressed more doubts about the Covid-19 vaccine, suggesting on social media that side effects of the jab are being downplayed.

The rapper responded to an AP Fact Check tweet suggesting that officials "keep missing the mark" and are trying to "make people look stupid" with their response.

Minaj's comments come as Trinidad’s health minister hit back after they "wasted time" trying to confirm the original claims she tweeted on Monday.

“As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad... and none that we know of anywhere in the world.”