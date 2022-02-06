Nicki Minaj perfects Irish accent on Late Late Show

Nicki Minaj showed off her attempt as a Northern Irish accent during The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night.

James Corden asked Nicki Minaj if she could speak in the same accent as the show's guest Belfast-born Kenneth Branagh.

With the help of Corden, the singer executed a Belfast accent while temporarily taking over the popular American chat show.

Spurring her on, Corden said: "Can you do an Irish accent? Kenneth Branagh's here tonight, he made that film 'Belfast'.

"Let's see if you can say this: 'Get out now, so it is.'"

