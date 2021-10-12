Nicki Minaj has criticised one of Jesy Nelson’s former Little Mix bandmates, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, in an explosive rant over alleged direct messages that Pinnock sent on Instagram.

“Only jealous people do things like this. It makes you a big jealous bozo,” Minaj said about the alleged leaked comments that centre around Nelson being accused of blackfishing in her latest video “Boyz”.

The term blackfishing is generally used to describe someone who uses makeup or hairstyling to make themselves appear Black or racially ambiguous, an allegation which Nelson has denied .