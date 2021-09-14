Nicki Minaj didn't attend this year's high-profile Met Gala event because she isn’t vaccinated.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit is one of the most high-profile social events of the year, and this year required all attendees to be vaccinated.

Minaj announced her absence hours before the event made its return after its cancellation last year.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research," she said.

The singer told fans she was "working on that now" and urged them to wear face masks.