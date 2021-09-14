Nicki Minaj has shared a voice note mocking Boris Johnson, after the prime minister dismissed her comments linking the Covid vaccine to impotence.

“Yes hello, Prime Minister Boris,” the rapper can be heard saying with a fake English accent. “I went to school with Margaret Thatcher, and she told me so many nice things about you. I’d love to send you my portfolio of my work, since you don’t know much about me.”

Minaj was reacting to comments made earlier by the PM, who had told a Downing Street press conference: “I’m not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be.”