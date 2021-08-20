Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman is facing backlash in Hong Kong after skipping COVID-19 quarantine to film Amazon’s Expats series in the city.

The Eyes Wide Shut actress flew from Sydney to Hong Kong on a private jet on August 12th, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Commerce and Economic Development Bureau said Kidman was granted an exemption “to carry out designated professional work”.

This exemption has sparked huge backlash on social media, with many wondering why Olympic medalists weren’t given an exemption.