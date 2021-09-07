The Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger is being sued by founder Robin Antin over the reunion tour.

Antin alleges Scherzinger is refusing to participate in the tour with them allegedly agreeing to a deal in 2019 over a reunion tour and another new business venture for the group.

Scherzinger allegedly agreed to get 49% under a short-form agreement that is being called a Memorandum of Understanding.

According to the lawsuit, the singer is now looking for 75%, wanting final decision-making authority, and is supposedly refusing to participate in the tour unless she gets what she wants.