Nintendo denies it is developing a 4K Switch console

Nintendo has denied reports that it is working on a brand new Switch console that is capable of displaying resolutions of up to 4K.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg suggested that several studios already have dev kits for the upgraded system.

However, Nintendo has now claimed that the report is false and that it is not actively working on a 4K version of the Switch.

Some developers have also spoken out, indicating that they do not have access to any dev kits.

The company is set to launch a new OLED Model of the Switch on October 8, 2021.