A new Big Brain Academy game has been announced for the Nintendo Switch and is releasing on 3 December. Titled Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, the game offers various challenges and puzzles designed to test and improve players’ brains. There are multiplayer modes for two - four players, with each player having the option to select their own difficulty.

The game also boasts online functionality, allowing players to download someone else’s game data to play against. This is the third Big Brain Academy game to be made, with the last one releasing for the Nintendo Wii in 2007.