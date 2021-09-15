After years of fan requests, Nintendo has finally added Bluetooth support to the Nintendo Switch. It comes as part of a new update that Switch owners can download today. Once the update has been downloaded, users can pair Bluetooth devices like headphones with the console through a new Bluetooth Audio section in the settings menu.

However, while an audio device is paired with the Switch, only two controllers can be wirelessly connected. The Switch also only allows one Bluetooth device to be paired at a time and any devices will automatically disconnect if two Switches are connected for wireless multiplayer.