New leaks say that Nintendo will be adding Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games to the Nintendo Switch’s online service. Known leaker NateDrake was the first to make this claim, which was then backed up by website NintendoLife, which says its own sources had told it that Game Boy games would be added very soon.

The Switch’s online servce launched in 2018 and allows subscribers to play a selection of classic games released on Nintendo’s older systems, specifically the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES).