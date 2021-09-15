The Nintendo Switch has seen a price cut across Europe, going down from £279.99 to £259.99. However, Nintendo itself has stated that this price cut will only apply to this region, with there being no plans to do the same in the US.

According to Axios reporter Stephen Totilo on Twitter, Nintendo says “The trade price adjustment is for the European region only. There are no plans to change the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the US.”

One of the reasons for the price cut is the upcoming release of the OLED Model.