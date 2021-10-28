Comedian Nish Kumar has announced that he will no longer be hosting Late Night Mash on Dave, saying that “it felt like the time was right to move on”. Addressing viewers in a video posted by the channel, Kumar joked that “it’s been the longest I’ve ever stayed in a job, mainly because the uniform is nicer than that of Croydon WH Smith’s.”

“In all seriousness, thank you so much for watching me and for supporting the show,” he said. The satirical news show began on BBC as The Mash Report, before Dave picked up the show earlier this year.