A brand new update is available for No Man’s Sky, with Hello Games also releasing a trailer that showcases the changes being made to the game.

The Frontiers update is the latest content drop for No Man’s Sky, a game that was roundly criticised by players when it first launched due to a lack of promised features and gameplay mechanics.

According to the developer, the patch will allow aliens to create small communities in the form of planetary settlements and give users the opportunity to become an Overseer to manage settlers’ lives.