The 2021 Nobel Prize for literature is being announced today (Thursday 7 October) with the award previously honouring poets, novelists and even a songwriter, Bob Dylan.

The Swedish Academy will announce the recipient in Stockholm at about 1pm with last year’s prize going to American poet Louise Glück.

This year’s favourites include Kenya’s Ngugi wa Thiong’o, French writer Annie Ernaux, Japanese author Haruki Murakami, Canada’s Margaret Atwood, and Antiguan-American writer Jamaica Kincaid.

The Nobel Committee awarded the prize in physiology or medicine to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.