Jordan Peele’s highly-anticipated horror-thriller film Nope has received its first trailer which teases the mysterious movie.

The film stars Keke Plamer and Daniel Kaluuya as ranchers whose lives get turned upside down with the arrival of a UFO.

The former actor and comedian turned acclaimed director is known for the brevity of his film titles, such as Get Out and Us.

In 2017, Peele’s horror Get Out won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and was applauded for its satirical commentary on racism in America.

