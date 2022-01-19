After America’s largest satellite television provider announced it would not renew its contract with far-right media network One America News Network, anchor Dan Ball urged viewers to find hypothetical “dirt” on the chairman of the provider’s parent company.

Last week, DirecTV, majority-owned by US telecoms giant AT&T, said it would not renew its contract with the network when the current one expires, following a “routine internal review.”

Mr Ball said the network is “at war” with AT&T, sharing a graphic with the company’s customer service phone number and a photograph of the company’s chair William Kennard.

