British singer Olly Murs stopped mid-show to help a woman who collapsed at one of his concerts and wished her well as she was wheeled off by paramedics .

A teen needed assistance from a medical team after she had a seizure at his concert, and was taken away on a stretcher.

Murs stopped his concert to jump down off the stage to check if the girl was okay, and shouted "See you later babe. Stay safe and lots of love" as she was taken out of the venue by the medics at hand.