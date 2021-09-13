WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent criticises Netflix’s comedy-drama On The Verge for not working ‘on a drama level or a comedy level’.

The show follows four middle aged women as they explore love, work and mid-life crises in modern day, but pre-pandemic, Los Angeles.

Annabel expresses disappointment at the storylines which she describes as ‘tedious and disjointed’. She also bemoans the ‘underwritten’ characters - their only defining qualities are being ‘middle aged’ and ‘women’.