Only Fools and Horses star recreates iconic ‘Cwying’ scene 30 years on

Philip Pope broke out into his iconic “cwying” song on-stage at Comic Con Manchester over the weekend.

The actor’s performance as Tony Angelino in a 1991 episode of Only Fools and Horses is undoubtedly one of the funniest scenes from the show.

Portraying a singer that can only pronounce his R’s as W’s, Pope’s version of Roy Orbison’s hit “Crying” remains memorable to this day.

Ant Gill shared footage on social media of the actor’s callback to the moment in Manchester, more than 30 years later.

“Quite possibly my favourite moment of the weekend. Watching the Only Fools And Horses Q&A and Phil Pope broke out the ‘Cwying’ song,” he wrote.