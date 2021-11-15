Oprah Winfrey has revealed her three favourite Adele songs - as the singer stood behind her to critique the choices.

“My favourite Adele song of all time is Someone Like You,” the famous talkshow host said.

“It’s the ultimate longing for what could have been - lost love - and it’s relatable to everybody in the world no matter what country or generation you’re from.”

Oprah also revealed that Send My Love (To Your New Lover) is her favourite song to “have fun with” while also giving River Lea an honourable mention.

