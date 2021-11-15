Oprah Winfrey has shared a video of her and Lizzo singing along to Adele’s Hello during Sunday’s exclusive One Night Only concert.

The two icons, and a number of other A-list guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake and Ellen DeGeneres, were invited to the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles to attend Adele’s special event.

While the 15-time Grammy Award winner was performing her hit song on stage, Oprah and Lizzo were in the crowd, singing it back word for word.

