Orlando Bloom is “grateful” to be alive after “narrowly escaping death” following his 1998 spine injury.

The Lord Of The Rings actor “crushed” his spine in a nasty injury in 1998 when he fell down three floors of a building and took to Instagram to share a photo from after the incident.

The Hollywood actor captioned the photo: “That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about three months after I fell three floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis”.