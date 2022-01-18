The first trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming series Moon Knight has dropped but fans are expressing scepticism about star Oscar Isaac’s British accent.

Isaac plays Marc Spector in the series, a man with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Viewers shared their reactions to the trailer on social media, with many commenting on Isaac’s unconventional English dialect.

Ethan Hawke co-stars as cult leader Arthur Harrow. Moon Knight will debut on Disney Plus on 30th March.

