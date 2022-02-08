Watch live as the Oscar nominations 2022 are announced

Nominations for the 2022 Oscars are being announced on Tuesday, as Hollywood holds its breath to find out which films and stars have been shortlisted for Academy Awards.

This year’s ceremony will take place on Sunday 27 March. It was originally supposed to take place one month earlier but was pushed back for reasons not yet disclosed.

Films expected to be included in this year’s nominations include Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

