Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent describes Oscar best picture winner Nomadland as ‘devastating, beautiful and tender”.

The film is directed by Chloe Zhao, the first woman of colour to receive a best director Oscar, and follows a subculture of travellers in the US. A “brilliant” Frances McDormand, also a recipient of an Oscar for her performance, plays the protagonist Fern.

Annabel marvels at the “astonishingly good” cast of non-actors, lending the film a “lived-in” feel and “crossing the boundary between film and documentary”.