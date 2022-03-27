Watch live as Oscars red carpet undergoes finishing touches ahead of award show

Watch a live view of the red carpet as final preparations are made ahead of tonight’s Oscars ceremony.

The 94th Academy Awards are taking place at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

All eyes will be on the red carpet as stars arrive for Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.

The likes of Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dame Judi Dench and Troy Kotsur are among the nominees in the acting categories for this year’s awards.