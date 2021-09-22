In a statement provided to Polygon from Activision Blizzard, Overwatch 2’s executive producer Chacko Sonny is leaving the company. No exact reason has been given for his departure, with a spokesperson only saying he is leaving to “take some time off after five years of service.”

Sonny is only the latest high-profile employee to leave the company, following chief legal officer Claire Hart. It’s unclear whether these departures are at all related to the lawsuit filed against Activision Blizzard two months ago. The company has been accused of fostering a toxic workplace culture, with multiple allegations of abuse and harassment.