During the 2021 Overwatch League finals, Blizzard shared details regarding how two members of the game’s roster, Sombra and Bastion, will play differently in Overwatch 2.Aside from their reworked designs, Sombra and Bastion have undergone some very drastic changes. For starters, Sombra’s hacking abilities have additional benefits (like revealing the location of targets even if they’re behind walls) and she can even hack while in stealth mode.Bastion, meanwhile, has a new Ultimate ability where, instead of turning into a tank, they transform into a mortar artillery that can target three areas. They can also now move while in Sentry mode.