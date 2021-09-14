Actor Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Disney's Haunted Mansion, an adventure spookfest based on one of the company’s signature theme park rides.

Wilson is joining LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish in the cast lineup.

Story details are being kept in the dark, but it is known that ostensibly the film will follow a family that moves into the titular mansion.

The project which begins shooting in Atlanta in October is the latest to be based on one of the company’s classic rides and comes in the wake of the studio releasing Jungle Cruise, also inspired by a theme park attraction.