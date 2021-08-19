Hollywood actor Owen Wilson is opening up about how his brother helped him following his 2007 suicide attempt.

The Loki star spoke to Esquire about his longtime battle with depression and how his older brother Andrew was on hand to help following his attempt to take his own life.

The 52-year-old star said brother Andrew “stayed in his house with him” following the attempt and “after that, rising with him each morning and writing up little schedules for each day so that life seemed at first manageable and then, at some point, a long time later, actually good.”