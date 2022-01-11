Lily James has revealed she felt "liberated" playing Pamela Anderson in the upcoming mini-series Pam & Tommy.

The drama, which airs on 2 February, tells the story of Anderson’s marriage to musician Tommy Lee in the Nineties, during which their sex tape was stolen and leaked publicly.

"I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it," James said of the role, which required a four-hour "physical transformation".

"There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from disappearing."

Sign up to our newsletters here.