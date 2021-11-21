Paris’s iconic Champs-Élysées avenue switches on its Christmas lights on Sunday (21 November).

Thousands of sparkling light bulbs will light up to adorn more than 400 trees along the Champs Elysées.

This year the French capital welcomes Parisians to join the ceremony and welcome together the festive period, as in 2020 the streets around the Champs-Élysées remained empty due to the pandemic.

Last year, the ceremony took place online. However, Parisians were encouraged to participate and light up the Christmas bulbs from home.