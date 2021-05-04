US heiress Paris Hilton has revealed the truth behind a viral meme of her wearing a t-shirt telling people to “stop being poor.”

In a video shared on TikTok on Monday (3 May), the reality TV star explained what was actually going on in the photo, which has long been used as a meme.

“I never wore that shirt, this was completely photoshopped. Everyone thinks it’s real, but that’s not the truth,” Hilton said.

Hilton shared the original photograph on her social channels, in which her t-shirt reads: “Stop being desperate”.