Sir Paul McCartney has said he “never got round” to telling John Lennon he loved him, but it feels “great” to realise he does now, during an on-stage interview at the Southbank Centre in London.

The Beatles star was on stage to promote his new book The Lyrics and revealed his friendship with John was “like walking up a staircase... side by side”.

McCartney said: “So I never did… really just say, ‘John, love you man’. I never got round to it. So now it’s great just to realise how much I love this man.”