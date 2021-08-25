Sir Paul McCartney has posted a video on Twitter reacting to the death of The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

The Beatles frontman sent his condolences to the late musician’s family and describes Watts as a “fantastic drummer, steady as a rock”.

Watts, who joined the band in 1963, “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family”.

As a founding member of the band in 1963, he is credited with helping the Stones become one of the greatest groups in rock ‘n’ roll history.